Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 416.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 953,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.92M, up from 229,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 1.36 million shares traded or 129.29% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 8.10% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 238 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.32 million, down from 5,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 212,190 shares to 8.37M shares, valued at $145.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENLK) by 219,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.70M shares, and cut its stake in Hoegh Lng Partners Lp (NYSE:HMLP).

Among 14 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enable Midstream Partners had 45 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 8 to “Outperform”. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 27. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, June 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 17. Barclays Capital maintained Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) rating on Wednesday, August 29. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $18 target. On Friday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Sunday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 9. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold $824,513. $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. $3.96M worth of stock was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 12. Shares for $2.31 million were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,520 shares. The Washington-based Merriman Wealth Management Lc has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 1.4% or 4,830 shares in its portfolio. Ally Financial holds 1% or 2,500 shares. 40,197 are owned by Vantage Inv Lc. Macnealy Hoover Invest Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 320 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 3.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partner Fund Mngmt LP invested in 32,343 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 1.19% or 913,094 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 237,280 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2.88% stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 96,138 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Co has 3,136 shares. Moreover, Cap has 4.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).