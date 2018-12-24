Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (MLNX) stake by 22.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Endurance Wealth Management Inc acquired 10,625 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (MLNX)’s stock rose 22.91%. The Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 57,059 shares with $4.19M value, up from 46,434 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs now has $4.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 445,176 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 52.13% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure

Martin Currie Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 0.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 5,267 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 894,887 shares with $147.44 million value, up from 889,620 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $339.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing

Martin Currie Ltd decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 10,075 shares to 73,965 valued at $15.59M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 2,900 shares and now owns 39,108 shares. Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 24 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Raymond James. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 12 by UBS. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 26 report. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, November 5. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, November 2 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by Robert W. Baird.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $62.91 million activity. Kagan Michael also sold $27,459 worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Friday, August 31. Shares for $425,070 were sold by Dorchak Glenda. The insider Starboard Value LP sold $29.31 million. Johnson Amal M sold $514,260 worth of stock. 344,677 shares were sold by STARBOARD LEADERS FUND LP, worth $29.31M. $850,000 worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares were sold by Sultzbaugh Marc. 4,617 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares with value of $387,366 were sold by WEATHERFORD CLIFTON THOMAS.

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mellanox Technologies had 5 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, December 3. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 25 by JP Morgan.

