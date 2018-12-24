Ennis (EBF) to pay $0.23 on Feb 8, 2019; Sector Gamma As Has Decreased Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position

Sector Gamma As decreased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) stake by 77.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sector Gamma As sold 617,683 shares as Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Sector Gamma As holds 182,905 shares with $7.24 million value, down from 800,588 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc now has $94.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 3.45M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 19.21% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Heads to 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting with Its Diversified Oncology Portfolio and Next-Generation Pipeline; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT AND FUTURE PAYMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Seroquel/Seroquel XR (AstraZeneca, Kyowa Pharmaceutical) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca to Sell Seroquel License Rights to Luye Pharma for $538 Mln

Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) is expected to pay $0.23 on Feb 8, 2019. (NYSE:EBF) shareholders before Jan 10, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Ennis Inc’s current price of $18.51 translates into 1.22% yield. Ennis Inc’s dividend has Jan 11, 2019 as record date. Dec 20, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 369,166 shares traded or 170.95% up from the average. Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has declined 9.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EBF News: 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q Rev $87.1M; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester, Daines, Gianforte Announce Ennis’s William Gilmore’s Offer of Appointment from West Point; 21/03/2018 – TRICORE REPORTS RENEE ENNIS AS CFO; 26/03/2018 – Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – USCBC’s Ennis Says Stakes Are High in U.S.-China Negotiations (Video); 06/03/2018 Delaware AG: State legislators Ennis and Carson visit Belmont Hall in Smyrna to celebrate accreditation by the American Allianc; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Business Council’s Ennis Discusses Next Round Trade Talks (Video); 03/05/2018 – ENNIS SAYS ON MAY 2, CO THROUGH A UNIT ACQUIRED ALLEN-BAILEY TAG & LABEL IN A PURCHASE OF ASSETS & ASSUMPTION OF TRADE PAYABLES – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Ennis Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ennis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBF)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Ennis, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.04 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership reported 15,188 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com reported 82,927 shares. Aperio reported 21,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 707,312 shares. 106,833 were reported by Federated Inc Pa. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc stated it has 27,156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,068 shares. Secor Advsr L P accumulated 12,832 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) for 347 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Prudential has 455,970 shares. Vanguard Inc accumulated 0% or 1.69 million shares. Bartlett & Com Llc owns 8,562 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 130,804 shares in its portfolio. 91,907 were reported by Bowling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Ennis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company has market cap of $487.21 million. The firm offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, and Independent Printing brand names. It has a 13.31 P/E ratio. It also provides point of purchase advertising for large franchise and fast food chains, as well as kitting and fulfillment under the Adams McClure brand name; presentation folders and document folders under the Admore, Folder Express, and Independent Folders brand names; custom printed labels, custom, and stock tags products under Ennis Tag & Label brand name; and custom and stock tags and labels under the Atlas Tag & Label, Kay Toledo Tag, and Special Service Partners brand names.

More notable recent Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ennis Offers A Safe 4.4% Yield For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “After 48 years, a Portland company gets a new, publicly traded Texas owner – Portland Business Journal” published on July 17, 2018, Usatoday.com published: “Markets drop on fear over interest rates; 10-year yield hits its highest level since 2011 – USA TODAY” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Will Stay in the Gutter â€¦ For Now – Yahoo Finance” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AstraZeneca had 5 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies reinitiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, December 11 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 16. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Investec to “Hold”.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca’s AZD1419 flunks mid-stage asthma study – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs expanded use for AstraZeneca’s Lynparza – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AstraZeneca’s Lynparza successful in late-stage study in third-line ovarian cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EC OK’s AstraZeneca’s Bevespi Aerosphere for COPD; shares up 3% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.