EOG Resources (EOG) to pay $0.22 on Jan 31, 2019; Royal Gold Has 0.97 Sentiment

Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 113 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 116 sold and trimmed equity positions in Royal Gold Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 48.55 million shares, down from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Royal Gold Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 82 Increased: 74 New Position: 39.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is expected to pay $0.22 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:EOG) shareholders before Jan 16, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. EOG Resources Inc’s current price of $87.26 translates into 0.25% yield. EOG Resources Inc’s dividend has Jan 17, 2019 as record date. Dec 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47M shares traded or 96.77% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 2.12M shares traded or 290.78% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ESPR, ADBE, RGLD – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Contest: Early Stage Royalty Company With Great Potential and Strong Shareholder Base – GuruFocus.com” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Royal Gold’s Stock Growth is (Suddenly) No Sure Thing – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 04, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Not Too Late to Buy Gold in Case the Market Totally Crashes – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $5.41 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd holds 9.95% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. for 165,000 shares. St. James Investment Company Llc owns 703,854 shares or 4.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, America First Investment Advisors Llc has 3.86% invested in the company for 158,686 shares. The California-based Pring Turner Capital Group Inc has invested 2.65% in the stock. Clearbridge Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 92,044 shares.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $22.27M for 60.69 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of EOG in report on Friday, December 7 to “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Thursday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $118 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Sunday, November 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Operates Comfortably At $40 Oil – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “6 Reasons This Oil Stock Thinks It Makes an Excellent Investment – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This 9.9%-Yielding Stockâ€™s Growth Prospects Are Beginning to Crystallize – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $50.60 billion. The company??s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 175 are held by Ftb Advsr. Pictet North America Advsr, a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,807 shares. Golub Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 6,000 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates invested in 130,049 shares. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 210,704 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Heritage Investors Mgmt accumulated 1,825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Harvest Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 0.63% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 39,517 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.71% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Korea owns 817,733 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor reported 0.5% stake. Reliant Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 28,156 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Limited Co has 0.55% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 1.22 million shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $755,551 activity. 1,864 shares were sold by TEXTOR DONALD F, worth $229,039 on Thursday, June 28. 1,792 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares with value of $209,309 were sold by CRISP CHARLES R. $317,203 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was sold by Trice David W.