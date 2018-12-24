Luminus Management Llc decreased American Electric Power (AEP) stake by 36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc sold 430,376 shares as American Electric Power (AEP)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 765,082 shares with $54.23M value, down from 1.20M last quarter. American Electric Power now has $37.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.39 million shares traded or 125.44% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 3.59% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up

Analysts expect First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report $0.36 EPS on January, 18.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. FHN’s profit would be $116.61 million giving it 8.83 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, First Horizon National Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 5.82M shares traded or 43.49% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 28.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13

Since July 25, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $788,244 were bought by NISWONGER SCOTT M on Friday, October 19. Emkes Mark A bought $88,381 worth of stock. Shares for $48,870 were bought by Valine Yousef A. on Wednesday, October 31. POPWELL DAVID T had bought 15,750 shares worth $250,077.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.58, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold First Horizon National Corporation shares while 87 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 272.57 million shares or 2.81% more from 265.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 204,493 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 34,641 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt invested 0.16% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 351,744 shares. Utah Retirement has 60,147 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 19,584 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Company has 18,120 shares. 2.36M are held by Retail Bank Of America De. Franklin owns 16.15M shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 279,094 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Security Natl Tru stated it has 9 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 56,042 shares. Vanguard Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 30.15M shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Among 8 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. First Horizon National had 9 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Hovde Group upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, June 29 report. Wood maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $22 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 18. Deutsche Bank upgraded First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) on Tuesday, November 13 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, July 18 to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $133,089 activity. Shares for $68,319 were sold by Barton Lisa M. CHODAK PAUL III sold $64,770 worth of stock or 847 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 12.94% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.85 per share. AEP’s profit will be $364.90M for 25.82 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.80% negative EPS growth.

Luminus Management Llc increased Cl A stake by 1.42 million shares to 3.54M valued at $64.29M in 2018Q3. It also upped Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) stake by 4.34M shares and now owns 4.74M shares. Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AEP shares while 268 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 343.71 million shares or 1.33% less from 348.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 4,378 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 43,938 shares. Cordasco Financial Network holds 0.89% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 13,263 shares. Crow Point Ptnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 230,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 400 shares. 388 are held by Arcadia Mi. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 30,516 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 12,739 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated owns 965,971 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corp (Wy) stated it has 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Barry Advisors Ltd holds 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 3,948 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).