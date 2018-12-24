Among 3 analysts covering Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LON:APF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anglo Pacific Group PLC had 15 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) on Thursday, June 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, December 17. As per Tuesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Peel Hunt. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. The stock of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, August 23. The stock of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, August 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, September 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Peel Hunt. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, August 16. See Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

24/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

28/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 New Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

28/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 190.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report $1.30 EPS on January, 17.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 46.07% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. INDB’s profit would be $36.50 million giving it 13.40 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, Independent Bank Corp.’s analysts see 2.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 618,105 shares traded or 399.14% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. and MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire the Milford National Bank an; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold Independent Bank Corp. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 22.01 million shares or 1.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company reported 187,263 shares. 126,637 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Rockland Trust Commerce holds 554,547 shares. Pnc Gp owns 995 shares. Moreover, Alps has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 16,905 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,519 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 49,935 shares. 3,738 are owned by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 16,150 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 10,059 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% or 3,149 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Reasons to Bet on Independent Bank (INDB) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Berkshire makes acquisition, weeks after surprise CEO departure – Boston Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Independent Bank (INDB) to Buy Blue Hills Bancorp for $727M – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Independent Bank (INDB) to Acquire MNB Bancorp for $54.2M – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank (INDB) Closes MNB Bancorp Buyout for $55.5M – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.

The stock increased 1.46% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 139. About 2,305 shares traded. Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Anglo Pacific Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, iron ore, gold, uranium, copper, silver, vanadium, anthracite, and chromite. The company has market cap of 250.29 million GBP. The firm has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. It has a 9.72 P/E ratio. It owns a 50% interest in certain sub-stratum lands, which entitle it to coal royalty receipts from the Kestrel mine, as well as Crinum property located in Queensland, Australia.

Another recent and important Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) news was published by Nature.com which published an article titled: “Fast generation of three-atom singlet state by transitionless quantum driving – Nature.com” on March 02, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.58, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 3 investors sold Anglo Pacific Group plc shares while 14 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 8.37 million shares or 0.39% less from 8.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,816 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Financial & Investment Gru Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) for 31,959 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 258,222 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,750 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 85,691 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF). Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 23,489 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Llc holds 0.01% or 31,069 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF). 1607 Cap Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr stated it has 1,502 shares. 11,625 are owned by Prio Wealth Lp. City Of London Inv Mngmt Limited invested 3.76% in Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs, Ohio-based fund reported 62 shares.