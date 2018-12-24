EPS for Lennar (LEN) Expected At $1.94; West Florida Natural Gas Co (MRVL) Sentiment Is 1.46

Analysts expect Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report $1.94 EPS on January, 9.They anticipate $0.65 EPS change or 50.39% from last quarter’s $1.29 EPS. LEN’s profit would be $626.32M giving it 5.02 P/E if the $1.94 EPS is correct. After having $1.40 EPS previously, Lennar Corporation’s analysts see 38.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 7.07 million shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR

West Florida Natural Gas Co (MRVL) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.21, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 195 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 134 sold and decreased positions in West Florida Natural Gas Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 603.15 million shares, up from 512.84 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding West Florida Natural Gas Co in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 6 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 83 Increased: 130 New Position: 65.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The company has market cap of $9.79 billion. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. It has a 63.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors.

Starboard Value Lp holds 16.97% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for 34.29 million shares. Roystone Capital Management Lp owns 4.14 million shares or 6.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brahman Capital Corp. has 5.83% invested in the company for 6.04 million shares. The New York-based Contour Asset Management Llc has invested 4.52% in the stock. 13D Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 737,288 shares.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 13.03 million shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has declined 30.23% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marvell Technology Group Earnings: MRVL Stock Surges on Q3 Sales Beat – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marvell Technology (MRVL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Marvell (MRVL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Marvell Technology (MRVL) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi upgrades Marvell, adds Nvidia to shopping list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.58 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 9.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Lennar had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Thursday, October 4. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $55 target. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Argus Research. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 4. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 14 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Bank of America. Wedbush upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $50 target in Monday, October 29 report. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, October 5 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 47 investors sold Lennar Corporation shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Cap Mngmt Llc Nj holds 0.01% or 8,000 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt owns 31,525 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Thomas White Ltd reported 8,250 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc invested in 0.19% or 2.58M shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 187,353 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc has 80,707 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Greenbrier Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.78% stake. Jefferies Ltd Com reported 13,392 shares. Third Point Ltd Liability Com holds 1.69% or 5.17 million shares in its portfolio. 35,083 were accumulated by Laffer Invests. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 7,167 shares. 8,864 are held by Ls Invest Advsr Llc. Stelliam L P reported 1.03M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.24% or 837,470 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 2,561 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.98 million activity. The insider JAFFE JONATHAN M sold 20,000 shares worth $1.04 million.