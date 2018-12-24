EPS for nVent Electric plc (NVT) Expected At $0.46; Eni S.p.A. (E) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Eni (NYSE:E), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Eni had 3 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, September 11. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. See Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) latest ratings:

11/09/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

11/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

19/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report $0.46 EPS on January, 24.NVT’s profit would be $82.54M giving it 11.07 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, nVent Electric plc’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 2.11 million shares traded or 95.60% up from the average. nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NVT News: 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 15/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 21/05/2018 – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC NVT.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; TARGET PRICE $28

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. It has a 11.49 P/E ratio. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications.

The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 532,248 shares traded or 87.86% up from the average. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 2.78% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 05/04/2018 – Rigzone: Eni, Qatar Are Said to Hold Talks for Deal on Giant Mexico Field; 05/03/2018 – Eni and Shell’s Nigerian bribery trial delayed; 13/04/2018 – Oil steady, on track for biggest weekly gain since July; 14/05/2018 – Shell, Eni trial on Nigeria corruption re-adjourned to June; 27/04/2018 – Eni 1Q Oper Pft EUR2.4B; 16/03/2018 – ENI SELLS TO ZHEJIANG PETROCHEMICALS EST REFINING TECH LICENSE; 27/04/2018 – ENI SAYS CONFIRMS 2018 TARGET OF PRODUCTION GROWTH OF 4 PERCENT Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – ENI CEO SAYS WILL PROBABLY TAKE PART IN IRAQI BIDDING ROUND; 27/04/2018 – ENI CEO SAYS CONFIRMS 2018 CASH NEUTRALITY TARGET AT $55 DOLLARS PER BARREL; 25/04/2018 – ENI’S DESCALZI SPEAKS AFTER MEETING WITH CYPRIOT PRESIDENT

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company has market cap of $56.07 billion. The firm is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas activities in 44 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana, and Mozambique. It has a 8.28 P/E ratio. It also supplies, trades, and markets gas and electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe.