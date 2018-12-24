EPS for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Expected At $1.50; Kennametal Has 1.36 Sentiment

Kennametal Inc (KMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.42, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 117 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 86 sold and decreased holdings in Kennametal Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 77.91 million shares, down from 81.22 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kennametal Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 63 Increased: 69 New Position: 48.

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report $1.50 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 11.94% from last quarter’s $1.34 EPS. RCL’s profit would be $313.49 million giving it 15.42 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $3.98 EPS previously, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s analysts see -62.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.83% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 3.29 million shares traded or 77.34% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the gas and oil industry, as well as power generation.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 2.29 million shares traded or 162.27% up from the average. Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has declined 21.16% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kennametal India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q Net $50.9M; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kennametal at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative; 16/03/2018 – Kennametal May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain

Analysts await Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 32.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.52 per share. KMT’s profit will be $56.66M for 11.81 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Kennametal Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.43% negative EPS growth.

Tinicum Inc holds 31.27% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. for 2.40 million shares. Ariel Investments Llc owns 5.50 million shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 2.14% invested in the company for 32,400 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose & Co Llc has invested 1.3% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 3.36 million shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $998,977 activity. REITAN BERNT had sold 1,578 shares worth $168,179. Another trade for 18,900 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by Fain Richard D. Kulovaara Harri U sold $828,652 worth of stock or 6,600 shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $19.34 billion. The firm operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brand names. It has a 11.04 P/E ratio. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides a range of itineraries ranging from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, and other onboard activities to various destinations.

Among 8 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 11 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Macquarie Research maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Friday, October 26. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $104 target. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 24. Bank of America maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 18 by Nomura. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, August 29, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, October 26.