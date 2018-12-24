Among 2 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Assurant had 2 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. See Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) latest ratings:

16/07/2018 Broker: Wood Rating: Outperform New Target: $121 Initiates Coverage On

10/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $125 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report $0.38 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.70% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. SBFG’s profit would be $2.47 million giving it 10.69 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, SB Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see -2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 7,449 shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has risen 3.12% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group

The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.29. About 652,051 shares traded or 15.76% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has declined 8.04% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 56.80 million shares or 0.81% less from 57.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 9,706 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.01% or 3,735 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 313,436 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 34,766 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 25,900 shares. 2,262 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Davis R M Inc holds 0.02% or 4,905 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 19,073 shares. Burney invested in 18,540 shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 290,379 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.3% or 159,075 shares. Hexavest invested in 0% or 2,282 shares.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Haven Holdings Completes Acquisition of Time Insurance Company – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assurant declares $0.60 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Business Mix Shift Positions Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) For Better Growth, ROE, Morgan Stanley Says In Bullish Initiation – Benzinga” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Option Alert – Buy Assurant Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant (AIZ) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Improve – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $228.36 million activity. TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. sold $105.14M worth of stock or 1.00M shares. The insider Pagano Christopher J sold 1,250 shares worth $128,107. Another trade for 14,144 shares valued at $1.55M was sold by Mergelmeyer Gene.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.43 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 2.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 0 investors sold SB Financial Group, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 1.90% more from 2.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 76,403 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 6,219 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 6,397 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 23,613 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutler Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.98% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Moreover, Zpr Investment has 1.22% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Jacobs Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.63% or 166,667 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 4,839 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Pnc Financial Grp Inc invested in 0% or 1,810 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 53 shares. Stieven Advsr Lp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 153,211 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited reported 11,593 shares.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $3,585 activity. The insider CARTER GEORGE W bought $3,585.

More notable recent SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SB Financial Group (SBFG) CEO Mark Klein on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SB Financial Group (SBFG) CEO Mark Klein on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering – PR Newswire” on February 09, 2018. More interesting news about SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SB Financial Group’s (SBFG) CEO Mark Klein on Q1 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rurban Financial Corp. Announces New Name and Trading Symbol – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2013.