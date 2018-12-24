Dodge & Cox increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 0.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 115,760 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Dodge & Cox holds 79.85M shares with $4.20B value, up from 79.73M last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $212.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58M shares traded or 130.24% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo on Track to Achieve Target of $4 Billion in Expense Reductions by the End of 2019; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Defends Wells Fargo Stake — MarketWatch

Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report $0.64 EPS on January, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.59% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. SCHN’s profit would be $16.78M giving it 8.49 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $2.06 EPS previously, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -68.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.08% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 618,495 shares traded or 71.74% up from the average. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 8.94% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China Pushes Up November Global Steel Output, Worries Ahead – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Raw Steel Production Ticks Up as Great Lakes Gain – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Stocks to Gain From a US-China Trade Deal – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Intel, Diodes, Schnitzer Steel, Harsco, Encore Wire and Celanese – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Schnitzer Steel Indus had 3 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $28 target in Friday, September 28 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 6. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) rating on Wednesday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $26 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 22.57 million shares or 4.92% less from 23.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 321,843 shares. 448 were reported by Us Bankshares De. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 110 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 13,315 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 25,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 1,398 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 35,484 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 2.25M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3,450 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 89,015 shares. Ativo Capital Management holds 50,013 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 12,777 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 260,268 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 152 shares stake.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $2.23 million activity. $195,964 worth of stock was sold by Saba Peter B on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 4,401 shares valued at $117,727 was sold by Gaggini Stefano R.. Peach Richard sold $166,187 worth of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) on Friday, October 26. Shares for $362,994 were sold by Heiskell Steven. 14,311 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares with value of $386,826 were sold by Henderson Michael R. CARTER JOHN D had sold 13,676 shares worth $506,286 on Tuesday, July 10.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and makes finished steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $569.64 million. It operates through two divisions, Auto and Metals Recycling and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). It has a 3.97 P/E ratio. The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buying Season For A Wells Fargo Preferred – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo can’t grow until problems fixed, Fed’s Powell says – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed rejects Wells Fargo reform plan: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Coca-Cola, Twitter and Wells Fargo – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 78,836 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 12,125 shares. Moon Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,858 shares or 0% of the stock. The Virginia-based Alexandria Capital Lc has invested 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh stated it has 16,200 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Nine Masts Ltd holds 0.49% or 34,061 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Management has 562,560 shares. Btim Corporation has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 22,713 shares. Cahill Fin holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,009 shares. Fairfield Bush And stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sfe Counsel reported 29,017 shares. Sather Financial Group Incorporated stated it has 201,309 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. 355,695 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. M Holdg Secs invested in 0.15% or 11,243 shares.

Dodge & Cox decreased Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 5.15M shares to 38.13 million valued at $3.62 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 150,523 shares and now owns 624,574 shares. Grupo Televisa Sab (NYSE:TV) was reduced too.