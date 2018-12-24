EPS for Seacoast Banking of Florida (SBCF) Expected At $0.46; Gouverneur Bancorp (GOV) Sentiment Is 1.21

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report $0.46 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 24.32% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. SBCF’s profit would be $21.75M giving it 13.21 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s analysts see 24.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 821,424 shares traded or 266.86% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has risen 3.09% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods

Gouverneur Bancorp Inc (GOV) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.05, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 94 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 78 decreased and sold their stakes in Gouverneur Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 60.75 million shares, up from 56.32 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gouverneur Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 57 Increased: 58 New Position: 36.

Analysts await Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GOV’s profit will be $33.73 million for 4.85 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Government Properties Income Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.85% negative EPS growth.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Government Properties Income Trust for 715,112 shares. Huber Capital Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Llc has 0.72% invested in the company for 142,125 shares. The Missouri-based Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. has invested 0.53% in the stock. Diligent Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 78,586 shares.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV)

Government Properties Income Trust is an equity real estate investment trust externally managed by REIT Management & Research LLC. The company has market cap of $654.75 million. The trust invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 38.15 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, operation and maintenance of real estate assets.

The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 5.90 million shares traded or 151.96% up from the average. Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) has declined 53.60% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.60% the S&P500.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, July 31.