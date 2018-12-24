Among 5 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Citizens Financial Group had 6 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, October 22. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Tuesday, December 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $44 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7 with “Neutral”. See Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48 New Target: $44 Maintain

07/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $42 Maintain

27/11/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $48 New Target: $45 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $53 New Target: $51 Maintain

Analysts expect SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report $0.27 EPS on January, 16.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 42.11% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. SLM’s profit would be $117.64M giving it 7.55 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, SLM Corporation’s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. It closed at $8.15 lastly. It is up 18.55% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Monoline Business Model; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New Jobs in Delaware; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP SLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Recognized as a Leader in Board Diversity; 27/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: CHANGE AT MANAGEMENT BOARD LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q Net $122.9M; 28/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: SLM SOLUTIONS INCREASES REVENUE BY 2.2 PERCENT IN CHALLENGING 2017 FISCAL YEAR; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM Corporation to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 23/04/2018 – SLM SEES FY CORE EPS 99C TO $1.01, EST. $1

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.35 billion. It operates in two divisions, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 7.27 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking services and products, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail clients and small businesses.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Names Edward J. Kelly III to Board; Announces Retirement of Art Ryan in April 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Appoints Edward J. Kelly III to Board of Directors; Art Ryan to Retire from Board in April 2019 – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), FAANG Stocks And More – Benzinga” on October 21, 2018. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial jumps after BofAML upgrades to buy – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group bolsters its wealth management business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $614,440 activity. Subramaniam Shivan S. also bought $105,960 worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shares. KOCH CHARLES JOHN bought $508,480 worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Tuesday, October 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold Citizens Financial Group, Inc. shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Ltd has invested 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Hotchkis And Wiley Management reported 7.50 million shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 8.82% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 120,050 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Reinhart Prtnrs Inc reported 821,113 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.07% or 500,000 shares. Andra Ap has 0.21% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Pnc Svcs Gru owns 2.79 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt accumulated 211,562 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Clearbridge Invests reported 20,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Llc accumulated 0% or 6,537 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company L P invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 92 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 138,775 were reported by Fjarde Ap.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 10.89 million shares traded or 99.34% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SLM Corporation shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 434.98 million shares or 1.29% more from 429.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Manchester Limited Liability Co reported 1,261 shares. Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 26,659 shares. 106,975 were reported by Savant Cap Limited Com. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,138 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 16.41 million shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) or 48,128 shares. Johnson Grp invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Rbf Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 30,000 shares. Edgestream Lp invested in 55,081 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company owns 1.15 million shares. Brown Advisory invested in 49,054 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase holds 4.08M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Co Inc invested in 17,466 shares or 0% of the stock. One Trading Lp holds 0% or 15,436 shares in its portfolio.

More important recent SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Expected to Influence Workday’s (WDAY) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Navient Plea to Dismiss Pennsylvania Lawsuit Gets Rejected – Nasdaq”, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Influence Guidewire’s (GWRE) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “More Than 50 Local High School Students Visit Sallie Mae for Mock Trial Day – Business Wire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.