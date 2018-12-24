Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report $0.71 EPS on January, 22.SFST’s profit would be $5.29M giving it 10.74 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -5.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 57,138 shares traded or 416.99% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 16.67% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 58.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired 9,133 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 20.20%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 24,686 shares with $1.00 million value, up from 15,553 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $22.65B valuation. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14 million shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Beaty Anne L. had sold 7,200 shares worth $232,776 on Monday, December 3. $648,034 worth of stock was sold by Brown James S on Thursday, September 20. $93,680 worth of stock was sold by Pope Lawrence J on Tuesday, December 11.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: My Opinion After Third-Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) – TAC Adds New Air Freight Pricing Routes – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton EPS estimates cut at Citi as Q4 ‘unlikely the trough’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Amid Crashing Oil Prices – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.18 million are held by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Rockland reported 10,107 shares. Benin Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 29,425 shares. 16,182 are held by Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Llc. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 7,084 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tower Bridge holds 0% or 212,205 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc holds 0.16% or 136,629 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Gp holds 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 8,388 shares. Axa has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Schafer Cullen reported 0.05% stake. 10,780 are owned by Hellman Jordan Mgmt Ma.

Among 11 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Halliburton had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by Wells Fargo. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of HAL in report on Friday, October 12 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Cleveland to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 25 report. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HAL in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating.

More recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Greenville, S.C., bank picks Raleigh for North Carolina debut – Triangle Business Journal” on December 15, 2016. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “South Carolina bank picks Raleigh for North Carolina debut – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 23, 2016. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Moody’s (MCO) Stellar Performance Continue in 2018? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 22, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Southern First Bank that provides various banking services and products to general public in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $227.23 million. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 12.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit.