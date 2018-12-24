Analysts expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report $0.30 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. SONA’s profit would be $7.22M giving it 11.48 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 106,917 shares traded or 82.60% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 14.18% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA)

Among 4 analysts covering M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. M.D.C. Holdings had 7 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, November 12 report. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, September 21 report. The stock of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Wedbush. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Evercore. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 13. See M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) latest ratings:

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. MIZEL LARRY A also sold $1.03 million worth of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shares. $272,210 worth of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was sold by Berman Michael A.

The stock decreased 3.59% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 1.42 million shares traded or 265.30% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has declined 12.19% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.07 million shares or 1.93% more from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 136,080 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0% or 18,811 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 105,403 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested in 5.41 million shares. Inv Of Virginia Ltd owns 162,136 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 3,346 shares. Piedmont Investment accumulated 10,402 shares. 466,000 were reported by Strs Ohio. Botty Lc invested in 0.11% or 14,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 31,606 shares. Profund Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 7,944 shares. Citigroup has 4,521 shares. Zacks reported 0.03% stake. Parkside Finance Bankshares Trust has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 49 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The Company’s homebuilding activities include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. The firm conducts its homebuilding activities in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 2.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 3 investors sold Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 16.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maltese Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.28% or 249,961 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 198,417 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 1,058 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Lc holds 210,261 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 104,516 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 100,379 shares. Bartlett Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 692 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp owns 76,548 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 172 shares. 1,209 were reported by Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company. Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Teton Advsrs reported 47,100 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 25,000 shares. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,960 shares.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $331.44 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans.