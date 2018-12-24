Among 4 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications had 4 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Standpoint Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NUAN in report on Thursday, August 9 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 9. See Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) latest ratings:

19/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $22 Initiates Coverage On

09/08/2018 Broker: Standpoint Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $18 New Target: $20 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $15 New Target: $17 Maintain

Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $2.11 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 3.21% from last quarter’s $2.18 EPS. SWK’s profit would be $318.74 million giving it 13.47 P/E if the $2.11 EPS is correct. After having $2.08 EPS previously, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s analysts see 1.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $113.69. About 2.13M shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance’s AI-Powered Clinical Documentation Solution Helps Advance â€œJoy of Johns Hopkins Medicineâ€ Initiative – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Mirati Therapeutics, comScore, Nuance Communications, Carnival, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, and TrueCar â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance Introduces New PowerScribe One Radiology Reporting Platform Powered by AI and the Cloud – Nasdaq” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance to Present at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Halifax Health Improves Physician and CDI Team Satisfaction, Productivity and Documentation Quality with Nuance’s AI-Powered Solutions – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold Nuance Communications, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 242.90 million shares or 1.20% less from 245.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Catalyst Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 8.97 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Country Trust Natl Bank has 882,752 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.82% or 1.21M shares. Amalgamated Bankshares, New York-based fund reported 54,168 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited reported 58,734 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.14% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Kennedy Mgmt Inc accumulated 383,552 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1.04 million shares. First Tru Lp holds 0% or 39,382 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial accumulated 17,780 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt invested in 13,850 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 60,416 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 919,961 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 6.08 million shares traded or 118.50% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has declined 2.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $2.58 million activity. 3,000 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares with value of $50,250 were sold by Tempesta Daniel David. $494,357 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Thursday, November 1. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L also sold $133,214 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares. $112,560 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, November 30. On Friday, November 30 the insider Monserrat Alvaro sold $321,081.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It currently has negative earnings. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.

Among 11 analysts covering Stanley Black \u0026 Decker (NYSE:SWK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Stanley Black \u0026 Decker had 17 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, October 26. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 26. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 9 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, July 23. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, December 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 125.53 million shares or 1.05% more from 124.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. C M Bidwell & Assocs invested in 33 shares. 92,685 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Fred Alger Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 182,533 shares. Oarsman Capital has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Citigroup reported 0.04% stake. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 135,353 shares. Csat Advisory L P stated it has 69 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Covington Mngmt reported 11,410 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 398,465 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 9,250 shares. 4,519 are held by Prelude Limited Liability Co. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc owns 13,909 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 2,800 shares.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.17 billion. The Company’s Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. It has a 17.48 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker commits to making all plastic packaging reusable by 2025 – Baltimore Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Caesars, Iqiyi and More – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left To Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK)â€™s Ex-Dividend Date, Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2018.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $980,557 activity. $164,766 worth of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was sold by BELISLE JOCELYN. 8,251 shares were sold by Ramirez Jaime A, worth $918,219. Hankin Michael David also bought $102,428 worth of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Monday, October 29.