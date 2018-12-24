Analysts expect Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $0.51 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 24.39% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. UVSP’s profit would be $14.95 million giving it 10.30 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 312,363 shares traded or 203.04% up from the average. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) has declined 17.58% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.58% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 34.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 33,374 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock declined 13.29%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 62,032 shares with $5.77 million value, down from 95,406 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $5.69B valuation. The stock decreased 4.51% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 1.06M shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 73.24% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c

Investors sentiment is 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 6 investors sold Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania shares while 28 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.99 million shares or 1.60% more from 17.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,691 are owned by Tower Bridge Advisors. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. First Manhattan has 61,421 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 12,222 shares. American International stated it has 0% in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP). Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP). D E Shaw & reported 0% of its portfolio in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 70,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 14,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 51,661 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors owns 27,860 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Schwab Charles Management holds 166,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny holds 0.05% or 11,812 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 235,718 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 198,071 shares.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding firm for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $616.20 million. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 14.41 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

More notable recent Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Univest Corporation to be Renamed Univest Financial Corporation Nasdaq:UVSP – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Univest Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend Nasdaq:UVSP – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend Nasdaq:UVSP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2018.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,650 activity. MOYER GLENN E had bought 1,000 shares worth $24,900. 500 Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) shares with value of $12,750 were bought by Zimmerman Charles H.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 insider sales for $34.43 million activity. Dhruv Mitesh had sold 1,634 shares worth $137,082 on Friday, November 30. Sipes David sold $497,437 worth of stock or 5,842 shares. Michelle McKenna also sold $211,325 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares. Shmunis Vladimir sold 39,032 shares worth $3.06M. Shah Praful had sold 4,974 shares worth $460,490 on Wednesday, September 5. Another trade for 14,500 shares valued at $1.36 million was sold by Marlow John H.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) stake by 38,348 shares to 350,978 valued at $6.38 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) stake by 20,184 shares and now owns 201,551 shares. Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 24 investors sold RNG shares while 82 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 60.93 million shares or 2.74% more from 59.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.33 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Natixis holds 88,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 367,852 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 204,254 shares. 3.79M are owned by Blackrock. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 7,394 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,782 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1,401 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 10,302 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 22,805 were reported by Ratan Cap Management Limited Partnership.

Among 4 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral had 5 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $100 target in Monday, November 19 report. The stock of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 7. The stock of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 7.