Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Texas Instruments (TXN) stake by 0.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 3,991 shares as Texas Instruments (TXN)’s stock declined 13.40%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 425,936 shares with $45.70 million value, down from 429,927 last quarter. Texas Instruments now has $86.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35 million shares traded or 84.54% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is expected to pay $0.54 on Jan 11, 2019. (NYSE:EQR) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.54 dividend. Equity Residential’s current price of $67.24 translates into 0.80% yield. Equity Residential’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Dec 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 3.74 million shares traded or 107.36% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 9.76% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.72 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 37.46 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 18 selling transactions for $29.85 million activity. Shares for $879,146 were sold by SPECTOR GERALD A on Wednesday, September 5. Fenster Scott had sold 500 shares worth $36,000. Manelis Michael L also sold $45,501 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. The insider NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold $1.32 million. GEORGE ALAN W sold $2.37 million worth of stock. On Friday, November 30 the insider Altshuler Barry sold $739,980. Kaufman Ian also sold $343,831 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Monday, September 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold Equity Residential shares while 160 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 312.96 million shares or 0.78% less from 315.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Texas Yale Cap holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 97,879 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fjarde Ap has 106,217 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Montag A & Assoc Inc reported 3,720 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 109,703 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 63,266 shares in its portfolio. 365,156 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 123,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 174 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated reported 0.15% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 32,788 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 139 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.13% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Equity Residential has $71 highest and $67 lowest target. $69.43’s average target is 3.26% above currents $67.24 stock price. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Argus Research. SunTrust downgraded Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, August 14 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, November 2 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. Flessner Kyle M sold $1.51 million worth of stock or 16,088 shares. 10,900 shares were bought by Craighead Martin S, worth $999,496.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Saba Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 125,276 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn stated it has 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Charter Trust Communications has invested 0.45% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Putnam Invests Lc has invested 0.3% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Victory Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Mercantile has 2,339 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,695 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Greenwood Capital Assoc Lc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,335 shares. Stearns Svcs stated it has 8,032 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Co owns 15,969 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 262,613 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.42% or 290,805 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & reported 1,867 shares.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) stake by 110,411 shares to 124,924 valued at $4.17M in 2018Q3. It also upped Murphy Usa Inc Co (NYSE:MUSA) stake by 15,803 shares and now owns 18,603 shares. Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) was raised too.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19B for 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

