Among 3 analysts covering Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tower Semiconductor had 4 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Tuesday, August 28. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. See Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) latest ratings:

30/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $24 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Initiates Coverage On

28/08/2018 Broker: Standpoint Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $18 Upgrade

27/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $31.5 New Target: $28.5 Maintain

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) is expected to pay $1.00 on Jan 24, 2019. (NYSE:ETH) shareholders before Jan 9, 2019 will receive the $1.00 dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s current price of $17.80 translates into 5.62% yield. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s dividend has Jan 10, 2019 as record date. Nov 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 770,516 shares traded or 116.23% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 32.41% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MLN, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 11/05/2018 – SPT ENERGY GROUP INC – ETHAN WU WILL BE APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $472.93 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 12.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $233,760 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Carlson James B., worth $38,760. KATHWARI M FAROOQ also bought $195,000 worth of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 24.04 million shares or 3.59% less from 24.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Group owns 2.55M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 34,344 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1.08M shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 37,179 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 24,928 shares. Paradigm Mngmt reported 78,000 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Teton Advsrs has invested 0.17% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Raymond James Assocs reported 43,396 shares stake. D E Shaw stated it has 0.01% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Yorktown Mgmt Research Inc accumulated 10,000 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 4,134 shares. Illinois-based North Star Inv Management Corporation has invested 0.16% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Inc Mn has invested 0.66% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Gagnon Secs Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, makes and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm provides various customizable process technologies, including silicon-germanium, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/complementary metal oxide semiconductor , radio frequency CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electro-mechanical systems. It has a 5.9 P/E ratio. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies.

