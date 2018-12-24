Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) by 83.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 205,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,815 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $364,000, down from 246,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 415,401 shares traded. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has declined 57.51% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IDRA News: 16/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Clinical Development Support Agreement with Pillar Partners Foundation to Expand the Clinical Research on IMO-2125 beyond PD-1 Refractory Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 24/05/2018 – IDRA, BMS PACT TO EVALUATE TLR-9 AGAINST IMO-2125 WITH YERVOY; 11/04/2018 – Idera, Inc. Acquires Webyog, Expanding Portfolio of Cross-Platform Database Tools; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 02/05/2018 – Idera at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 16/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS IN A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT PACT WI; 07/03/2018 Idera Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Pending Merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 14.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 36,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 285,713 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.63M, up from 248,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 728,547 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 21.27% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 selling transactions for $63.30 million activity. Bruckner Martin L. sold $920,250 worth of stock. $5.55M worth of stock was sold by WELLER RICK on Wednesday, August 22. The insider Caponecchi Kevin J sold 50,922 shares worth $6.09M. NEWMAN JEFFREY B had sold 5,000 shares worth $560,800 on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EEFT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.55 million shares or 0.84% more from 47.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 62,936 shares. Schwab Charles Inc has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Td Asset holds 29,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 114,492 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 10,509 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,456 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3,000 shares. 5,262 are held by Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company. 990 are owned by Panagora Asset. Pnc Fin Group holds 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 10,550 shares. Hahn Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Fil Ltd holds 865,486 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh owns 2,356 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Euronet USA’s Advanced Technology Solution Selected by Banco de MoÃ§ambique for Their National Payment Network – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet’s (EEFT) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” published on October 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “MoneyGram Launches Mobile App Across the U.S. & 14 Countries – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Popped 15% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Euronet Worldwide had 28 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. William Blair downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, December 18 report. As per Wednesday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of EEFT in report on Friday, March 16 with “Buy” rating. Avondale upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 11 report. DA Davidson initiated it with “Buy” rating and $10500 target in Wednesday, July 19 report. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110.0 target in Thursday, October 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Monness Crespi given on Friday, June 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 4 by DA Davidson. The company was initiated on Wednesday, January 20 by Northland Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 18 report.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 295,598 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 69,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,808 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 69,697 shares to 655,289 shares, valued at $19.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, up 23.44% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 68 investors sold IDRA shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 490,912 shares or 98.87% less from 43.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sphera Funds Mngmt accumulated 0.46% or 445,558 shares. Lau Associate reported 4,539 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 40,815 shares stake.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.74 million activity.