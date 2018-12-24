Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 46.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 25,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,076 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $798,000, down from 54,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.17 million shares traded or 59.26% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 12.70% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 04/04/2018 – SHELL – BG GREAT BRITAIN REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND TO DIVEST INTEREST, OPERATORSHIP IN GAZA MARINE LICENSE OFFSHORE PALESTINE; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 88.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 1,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,738 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $659,000, up from 1,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97M shares traded or 206.90% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER

Ronna Sue Cohen, which manages about $164.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (DWX) by 71,631 shares to 79,629 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 13 analysts covering B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. B&G Foods had 49 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Buy” on Wednesday, November 1. The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 29 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 23 report. The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by Zacks. William Blair initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 27 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) rating on Wednesday, October 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $39.0 target. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $36 target in Friday, August 4 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. Stephens maintained the shares of BGS in report on Wednesday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) on Tuesday, April 3 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $35.60M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. Shares for $225,156 were bought by Griffith Susan Patricia on Wednesday, October 17.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, November 30. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 14 by Oppenheimer. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Bank of America. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, October 6. As per Monday, December 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $219 target in Thursday, March 23 report.

