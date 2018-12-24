Exane Derivatives increased Eaton Corporation (ETN) stake by 67.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives acquired 21,433 shares as Eaton Corporation (ETN)’s stock declined 16.33%. The Exane Derivatives holds 53,056 shares with $4.60B value, up from 31,623 last quarter. Eaton Corporation now has $28.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 390 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY

National Health Investors Inc (NHI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.08, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 100 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 77 sold and decreased their equity positions in National Health Investors Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 28.64 million shares, up from 28.63 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding National Health Investors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 56 Increased: 63 New Position: 37.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.12 million activity.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Announces $180M Loan for Arizona CCRC Project with LCS – Business Wire” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Health Investors declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “NHI Announces New $25.35 Million Development Project in Wisconsin – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “National Health Investors Inc.: NHI Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “NHI to provide $25.35 mln for Wisconsin nursing facility development – PE Hub” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $77.11. About 376,370 shares traded or 68.89% up from the average. National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) has risen 2.99% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – NHI SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $5.45 TO $5.51, EST. $5.50; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.50 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD); 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 08/05/2018 – NHI 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.35, EST. $1.34; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 12/03/2018 – China Plans to Form a National Health Commission, Dismantle National Health and Family Planning Commission; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer

National Health Investors Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 20.83 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the health care properties primarily in the long-term care and senior housing industries.

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.36 per share. NHI’s profit will be $59.12M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.72% EPS growth.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. for 603,181 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 145,406 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meritage Portfolio Management has 0.45% invested in the company for 65,405 shares. The New York-based Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.3% in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 6,474 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 3.73 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gabelli Inv Advisers invested in 0.07% or 7,900 shares. First Natl Trust owns 46,762 shares. 16,010 are held by Palladium Ptnrs Ltd. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca, a California-based fund reported 2,430 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 32,389 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.03% or 13,221 shares. Dt Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.61% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Salem Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,983 shares. Ent Fincl Services invested in 0.19% or 4,108 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 33,693 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cullinan Associate has 68,856 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 43,563 shares in its portfolio.

Exane Derivatives decreased Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) stake by 16,218 shares to 20 valued at $1.46 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Tyson Foods Cl.A (NYSE:TSN) stake by 21 shares and now owns 126 shares. Kellogg (NYSE:K) was reduced too.