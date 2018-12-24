Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 1385.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc acquired 6,968 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 7,471 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 503 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $95.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 722 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn

Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.14, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 62 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 76 cut down and sold stakes in Electronics For Imaging Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 45.92 million shares, up from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Electronics For Imaging Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 61 Increased: 38 New Position: 24.

Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 6.53% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. for 4.22 million shares. P.A.W. Capital Corp owns 105,000 shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 2.34% invested in the company for 228,000 shares. The New York-based S Squared Technology Llc has invested 2.14% in the stock. Elk Creek Partners Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 976,498 shares.

Analysts await Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. EFII’s profit will be $2.64M for 97.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Electronics for Imaging, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Community Tru has invested 2.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 8,612 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 15.34M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company reported 6,703 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,891 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.96 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Independent Investors Incorporated owns 47,375 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. 82,106 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. 16,000 were accumulated by Barbara Oil Company. Fin Pro has 450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated Lc owns 982 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Montag A & Assoc reported 22,788 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. Another trade for 28,281 shares valued at $4.06 million was made by Mikkilineni Krishna on Wednesday, November 21. 3,963 shares were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT, worth $590,923. On Friday, July 27 the insider Kapur Vimal sold $1.59M. Another trade for 13,400 shares valued at $1.94M was made by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21.

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 30. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $186 target in Monday, October 22 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $176 target in Monday, July 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, July 23. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $170 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 2,002 shares to 7,980 valued at $1.36 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 3,973 shares and now owns 30,419 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) was reduced too.