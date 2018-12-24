Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,487 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.40 million, down from 67,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 57.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 439,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.42M, up from 768,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 10.15 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 17/04/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – EQM EXPECTS TO ALSO BORROW UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY TO FINANCE 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX, MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 20/03/2018 – EQT SAYS CEO SCHLOTTERBECK RESIGNED OVER COMPENSATION DISPUTE; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 31/05/2018 – EQT Corp. Evaluating Potential Sale of Non-Core Production and Related Assets in Huron Play; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 23,213 shares. Novare Management Limited Liability Com has 48,178 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Argent Trust invested in 235,152 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,000 shares. Pictet North America Sa owns 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,400 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Limited Liability Com reported 0.56% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 71,487 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp invested in 3.88M shares or 0.57% of the stock. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Trust Invest stated it has 48,594 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amarillo Bancshares reported 13,998 shares stake. Burney holds 1.06% or 208,704 shares in its portfolio. Financial Pro Inc has 0.98% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Somerset Gru Limited Com reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Verity Asset Management Inc invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. The insider Corson Bradley W sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26M. 2,798 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A. Wojnar Theodore J Jr had sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284 on Wednesday, November 28. On Tuesday, December 11 Verity John R sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 15,850 shares. Spellings James M Jr sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620. Shares for $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 42,485 shares to 599,421 shares, valued at $39.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 2 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 12 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, April 30. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $79 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 21 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Sell” on Tuesday, January 26. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 15 by HSBC. Macquarie Research initiated Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, September 23 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 13. The firm earned “Long-Term Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 7 by Hilliard Lyons.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold EQT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantum has invested 1.72% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). King Luther Cap reported 15,167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 6,005 shares. First Manhattan Communication accumulated 6,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 208 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs holds 1.63% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 407,537 shares. Natixis Lp invested in 0.03% or 84,306 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% or 125,373 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 43,855 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.08% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 74,522 were reported by Cohen And Steers Incorporated. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 53,816 shares. Adams Natural Fund holds 81,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 50,359 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $451.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 75,725 shares to 309,135 shares, valued at $14.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 49,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,889 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.85 million activity. $163,300 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith David Joseph on Friday, November 16. ROHR JAMES E bought 10,000 shares worth $346,600. Shares for $21,244 were bought by Szydlowski Norman J. On Friday, November 16 Lushko Jonathan M. bought $49,817 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 2,960 shares. Jenkins Donald M. bought $116,200 worth of stock. Centofanti Erin R. bought 6,000 shares worth $198,420.