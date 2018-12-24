Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 10.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,926 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.11M, up from 39,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83M shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 221,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,532 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.89M, up from 130,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.4% or 41.62 million shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 32.07M shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 25.32 million shares. Lynch Associates In accumulated 3.39% or 118,294 shares. 42,129 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.40 million shares. Beaumont Fin Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 38,943 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adage Cap Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rmb Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% or 69,110 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.26% or 7.69 million shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 19,330 shares. Advent Mngmt De has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Friday, June 23. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $8600 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 30 by Credit Suisse. Hilliard Lyons initiated Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, June 7 with “Long-Term Buy” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, August 29 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Buy” on Wednesday, May 30. Howard Weil upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, June 5 to “Sector Outperform” rating.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Verity John R had sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22M on Tuesday, December 11. $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Hansen Neil A. Shares for $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S. 7,855 shares valued at $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr. 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon asked to set greenhouse gas reduction targets – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil and Its 4% Dividend Yield? – The Motley Fool” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil – Huge Growth And Cash Flow Prospects – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil: Getting Close To A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 28, 2018.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (NYSE:BK) by 144,249 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $94.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 22,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,862 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $410.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,438 shares to 41,643 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,741 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, October 29 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, June 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, July 27. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19900 target in Friday, July 21 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 1 to “Buy”. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 11. Citigroup maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, July 29. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $175 target. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, February 12. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $200.0 target.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2018: JNJ, KANG, AXON, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: AMGN, AES, ERIE, VTR, MRVL – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KODK, AMGN, NYT – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. Jacks Tyler had sold 20,000 shares worth $3.91 million.