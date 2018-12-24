Ezion Holdings Limited (5ME) Decline -2.27% on Dec 24

Shares of Ezion Holdings Limited (SGX:5ME) last traded at 0.043, representing a move of -2.27%, or -0.001 per share, on volume of 31.17 million shares. After opening the trading day at 0.042, shares of Ezion Holdings Limited traded in a close range. Ezion Holdings Limited currently has a total float of 3.71 billion shares and on average sees 45.38 million shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 0.038 and high of 0.255.

SGX: SE Asia’s Driver of Growth

In the latest list of the top Asian markets in terms of corporate governance issued biannually by CG Watch, Singapore has ranked first, beating Hong Kong by two points with a score of 67 points. This puts the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in a more competitive global position because investors are further encouraged by excellent corporate governance. It gives Ezion Holdings Limited and other companies inside SGX lists privileges.

Good corporate governance reflects a nation’s ability to maximize resources and opportunities, to boost investors’ confidence in its long-term economic success, and to back healthy market competition.

Corporate governance is highly associated with foreign direct investment (FDI), which is essential in national economic growth. Similarly, high FDI inflow in Singapore through the SGX can lift the Southeast (SE) Asian economy as a whole, too. It is without a doubt that Singapore is already one of the biggest economic growth contributors in the region, thanks to the SGX. And Ezion Holdings Limited is the part of this growth.

SGX Then

The SGX was instituted in December 1999 after the Singapore International Monetary Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Singapore— the two leading stock exchange platforms in Singapore back then— had merged to create a consolidated stock exchange platform in Singapore.

Singapore Exchange Limited owns and operates the SGX is, which is traded on the stock exchange platform as well. Like any other stock exchange platforms, the SGX broadly features all kinds of trading instruments.

A year after its establishment, it already became a publicly traded company, serving as a component of the MSCI Singapore Free Index and the Strait Times Index (STI), which tracks the performance of top 30 SGX companies in terms of market capitalization quarterly.

SGX Now

Regular session during business days lasts from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. while pre-market session lasts from 8:30 a.m. until 8:59 p.m. Extended trading lasts until 5:05 p.m. before the market officially concludes the session at 5:06 p.m.

As of January 2009, there are 455 domestic companies and 313 international companies listed on the SGX. Over 90 of these companies have a market capitalization of more than S$1 billion each. Undoubtedly, the listing still continues to expand.

With a solid performance through the years, more and more international companies are compelled to enter the Singaporean market, hoping to take advantage of the tremendous growth opportunities in the country and of the optimistic trading environment.

Over the past five years, there are three companies listed on the SGX that have demonstrated interesting growth performance. These include Comfortdelgro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52),Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SGX:Y92) and SATS Ltd (SGX:S58). During the said five-year period, Thai Beverage has generated a 216% return; Comfortdelgro has generated a 123% return; and SATS has generated a 119% return. Good and reliable return attracts more clients to Ezion Holdings Limited.

As it aims to transform the region’s thriving economy, the SGX remains to be one of the best and the fastest-growing stock exchange platforms in the world. Needless to point out, the SGX is one of SE Asia’s key to becoming the next world leader in economy such as North America.

Ezion Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns, and charters offshore assets to support the offshore energy markets in Singapore, India, the Middle East, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $159.44 million. The firm operates through Production and Maintenance Support, Exploration and Development Support, and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It owns, charters, and manages rigs and vessels involved in the production and maintenance, and exploration and development phases of the gas and oil industry.