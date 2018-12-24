Analysts expect F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report $0.28 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. FNB’s profit would be $90.80M giving it 8.61 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, F.N.B. Corporation’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 8.00 million shares traded or 188.09% up from the average. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 22.15% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) stake by 2.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 11,800 shares as Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)’s stock declined 49.57%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 487,600 shares with $22.36M value, up from 475,800 last quarter. Puma Biotechnology Inc now has $770.71 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.30% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 3.66 million shares traded or 170.46% up from the average. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 77.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +12%, SAW +10%; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SEES 2018 FX-ADJ SALES GROWTH 10%-12%; 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS DROPS TO $477M IN 2017; 16/05/2018 – Puma Hits New High as Kering Lets Go of Sporting-Goods Maker; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN NET INCOME FOR THE FULL 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: PUMA ANNOUNCED 2017 DIVIDEND ON FEB. 9 ALREADY; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 08/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Signs Red Brook Property Agreement With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada; 22/05/2018 – 2018 Handbag Luncheon Honors PUMA for Selena Gomez Lupus Campaign

Among 5 analysts covering Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Puma Biotechnology had 9 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, November 19. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 28 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 10. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $901,663 activity. BRYCE RICHARD PAUL sold $95,381 worth of stock. EYLER CHARLES R sold $31,690 worth of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on Friday, July 20. 1,839 Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares with value of $95,360 were sold by Lo Steven. AUERBACH ALAN H sold $651,020 worth of stock.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Aptinyx Inc stake by 35,000 shares to 305,000 valued at $8.83M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) stake by 6,500 shares and now owns 537,500 shares. Audentes Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PBYI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 10.98% less from 37.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fisher Asset Lc holds 15,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 26,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 58,900 shares. American Century Cos holds 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) or 77,783 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt LP reported 1.85M shares stake. Macquarie Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 648,463 shares. Synovus Fin accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Lc accumulated 414,661 shares. Venbio Select Advisor Lc reported 2.42% stake. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 259,102 shares. 51,930 were reported by Swiss Financial Bank. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Aqr Management has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Northern Trust has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 4,528 shares.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $419,412 activity. The insider Dutey James L bought 2,500 shares worth $28,692. Bena Pamela A also bought $11,687 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Tuesday, October 30. $56,150 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares were bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D. $72,865 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by DELIE VINCENT J JR. On Friday, October 26 Moorehead Robert M bought $56,050 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $26,140 was made by Mencini Frank C on Monday, August 13. Calabrese Vincent J bought $56,050 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.