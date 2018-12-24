Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group A (SBGI) by 2.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 49,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.40 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 2.59M shares traded or 109.66% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has declined 15.08% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL BOOSTED XLNX, SBGI, FCAU, PKE, RDCM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON STATION SALES ‘SHORTLY’; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 09/05/2018 – Fox to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair for about $910 mln; 07/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Sinclair has a new promo campaign. Local anchors are required to read this script. It sounds a lot like; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR CITES CLOSING OF TRIBUNE MEDIA PURCHASE; 03/04/2018 – The real danger in Sinclair Broadcast’s ‘fake news’ scandal

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.05M, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is going abroad; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Block Option of Using Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK NOT PLANNING TO EXTEND EU PRIVACY LAW GLOBALLY: RTRS; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION-FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN CASE AGAINST FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION CHALLENGING REPEAL OF STRONG NET NEUTRALITY PROTECTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon see a notice on their accounts asking them to review their privacy settings; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: TO MAKE CONTROLS EASIER TO FIND AND USE FOR PRIVACY; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Group Suit Claiming It Stole Biometric Data; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 22/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $158,390 activity.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $24.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) by 36,682 shares to 77,071 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 27,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazoncom Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sinclair Broadcast Group Shareholders Need Not Worry About FCC Chairman’s Concerns – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast names leaders for streaming offering Stirr – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) Stock a Suitable Value Pick? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Confirms Tribune (TRCO) Merger Agreement Terminated – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 20, 2018 : CZR, GE, MS, TSG, IGT, QQQ, SBGI, T, MPW, WH, INTC, SIRI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 1.80% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.67 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $159.50 million for 3.95 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.52% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc had 30 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $34 target in Friday, August 10 report. As per Tuesday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) rating on Thursday, August 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $4300 target. On Tuesday, December 18 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank initiated it with “Buy” rating and $46.0 target in Friday, October 20 report. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral” on Thursday, September 6. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SBGI in report on Wednesday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, March 1. As per Wednesday, November 18, the company rating was initiated by Stephens.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SBGI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 61.62 million shares or 18.08% less from 75.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 189,459 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gotham Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 96,240 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 8,000 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% or 38,935 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12,831 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 9,732 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 13,728 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 46,780 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 29,636 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 301,418 shares in its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 36,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weber Alan W reported 210,000 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: No Bottom In Sight – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Facebook, Korn/Ferry International, NuVasive, Sonic Automotive, B Communications, and Marin Software â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook’s Network Shows No Signs Of Cracking – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: FANG Stocks Growth Fundamentals Remain Relatively Strong (NASDAQ:FB)(NASDAQ:AMZN)(NFLX)(GOOGL) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: FB, INTC, PLAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 72 sales for $1.58 billion activity. On Tuesday, September 11 Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.33M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 38,085 shares. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $9.13 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $134,378. Shares for $308,017 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Tuesday, November 27. Another trade for 240,000 shares valued at $52.01 million was made by Zuckerberg Mark on Wednesday, July 25. $10.77M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B..