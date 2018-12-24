Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 3.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company acquired 30,000 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 935,000 shares with $76.24M value, up from 905,000 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $102.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S

Copart Inc (CPRT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 211 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 183 sold and trimmed holdings in Copart Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 172.64 million shares, down from 174.51 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Copart Inc in top ten positions decreased from 16 to 12 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 158 Increased: 120 New Position: 91.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. The company has market cap of $10.74 billion. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. It has a 24.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services.

The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 3.93M shares traded or 69.37% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has risen 10.16% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $121.68 million for 22.07 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 9.68% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. for 320,501 shares. Weybosset Research & Management Llc owns 258,128 shares or 7.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mig Capital Llc has 6.31% invested in the company for 918,450 shares. The North Carolina-based Banbury Partners Llc has invested 6.03% in the stock. Smith Thomas W, a Florida-based fund reported 173,376 shares.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity. On Thursday, November 29 CAMILLERI LOUIS C sold $5.17M worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 59,495 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 11 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 19 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 20 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 20 to “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, July 20 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, September 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 24. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 25 to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 18 to “Underperform”.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 40,000 shares to 433,500 valued at $46.51 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 37,000 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.