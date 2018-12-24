Farmers Trust Co decreased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 21.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co sold 8,223 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 30,849 shares with $2.93M value, down from 39,072 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $34.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 4.94M shares traded or 72.29% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 96.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 89,657 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 17.21%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 2,810 shares with $92,000 value, down from 92,467 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $28.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 5.36 million shares traded or 29.84% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 22.36% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $28.22 million activity. Borgmann Kevin S. sold 19,117 shares worth $1.91M. Wassmer Michael J had sold 2,276 shares worth $227,600 on Tuesday, July 24. Another trade for 4,229 shares valued at $391,394 was sold by WARNER BRADFORD H. HAY LEWIS III also sold $1.64M worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Tuesday, July 24. $24.05M worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) was sold by FAIRBANK RICHARD D on Tuesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 51.23% or $0.83 from last year’s $1.62 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.39 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.12 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Capital One Financial had 12 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 7 by UBS. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 9 by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, October 1. As per Monday, July 2, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse.

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Natural Res had 5 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $50 target. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $29 target in Friday, December 7 report.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 99.84% or $367.93 from last year’s $368.52 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $710.46M for 9.86 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.16% negative EPS growth.