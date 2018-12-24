Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) by 7.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 69,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 901,245 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.73M, down from 971,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.52. About 746,990 shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 8.09% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 3.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 45,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $84.30M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 4.62 million shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold AWI shares while 65 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 47.25 million shares or 7.56% less from 51.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 4,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 96,460 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 275,821 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 25,859 shares. Sandhill Capital Ltd Liability invested in 350,216 shares or 3.61% of the stock. D E Shaw & Communications Inc has 702,264 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers reported 0.07% stake. London Of Virginia holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1.81M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Renaissance Limited holds 153,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 17,046 shares in its portfolio. Golden Gate Private Equity Incorporated holds 1.91% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 83,750 shares. 48,530 are held by Mrj Capital Inc. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 110,538 shares.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 68.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. AWI’s profit will be $41.63 million for 17.12 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.32% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $214.70 million activity. Hershey Mark A also sold $2.51M worth of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Thursday, September 20.

Among 17 analysts covering Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Armstrong World Industries had 40 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Tuesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 7. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $75 target in Monday, November 12 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 27 by BB&T Capital. Citigroup maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Friday, October 20. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $58 target. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 1 by Zelman. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 23 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 16 by Piper Jaffray.

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $151 activity. Shares for $78,105 were bought by Owen Terry Modock on Friday, October 12. $26,142 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Lewis Holden. On Tuesday, October 23 the insider Drazkowski William Joseph bought $41,948. FLORNESS DANIEL L also bought $103,900 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 965 shares worth $49,754 on Monday, October 22.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. FAST’s profit will be $172.23M for 21.01 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.