Among 8 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. PulteGroup had 12 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of PHM in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Underweight” rating. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Wednesday, October 24 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 10 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 7 by Mizuho. See PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) latest ratings:

12/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

25/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $29 New Target: $28 Upgrade

24/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30 New Target: $25 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $28 New Target: $24 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $24 Upgrade

22/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $34 New Target: $24 Downgrade

18/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $28 Downgrade

10/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $32 New Target: $26 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $37.5 New Target: $28 Downgrade

14/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $30 Maintain

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd increased Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) stake by 53.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd acquired 15,633 shares as Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)'s stock declined 29.17%. The Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd holds 44,891 shares with $3.46M value, up from 29,258 last quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $2.49B valuation. The stock decreased 4.88% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 1.08 million shares traded or 84.56% up from the average. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 13.33% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 52 investors sold PulteGroup, Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 239.88 million shares or 0.04% more from 239.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Management Corporation has 60,063 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 14,318 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 45,771 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser reported 0.08% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 366,630 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 154,187 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt owns 408,665 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 150,599 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 146,198 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 12,270 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 128,035 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 26,558 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 28,866 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 8,321 shares.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.06 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $144,800 activity. ANDERSON BRIAN P also sold $144,800 worth of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Monday, August 27.

The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 50 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has declined 23.91% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $3.63 million activity. Shares for $173,389 were sold by Hoerter Steven L.. Alenson Carman had sold 312 shares worth $25,896 on Wednesday, September 5. Biller Scott sold $209,071 worth of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) on Monday, November 5. Bowden Christopher sold $173,512 worth of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) on Tuesday, July 10. MARAGANORE JOHN had sold 27,717 shares worth $2.00M on Tuesday, September 11.

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd decreased Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) stake by 221,075 shares to 447,811 valued at $6.68M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) stake by 58,093 shares and now owns 88,783 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) was reduced too.