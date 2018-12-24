Financial Counselors Lifted Acuity Brands (AYI) Position By $779,191; Lancaster Colony Has 1.46 Sentiment

Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.07, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 86 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 59 sold and decreased positions in Lancaster Colony Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 14.25 million shares, down from 14.56 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lancaster Colony Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 52 Increased: 51 New Position: 35.

Financial Counselors Inc increased Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) stake by 87.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc acquired 4,963 shares as Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)’s stock declined 24.92%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 10,632 shares with $1.67 million value, up from 5,669 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc now has $4.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $104. About 14,266 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 29.64% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, CardiniÂ’s, and GirardÂ’s brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma BellaÂ’s brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister SchubertÂ’s and Mary BÂ’s brands. It has a 33.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt ViÂ’s brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, CardiniÂ’s, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation for 145,699 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd owns 3,654 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.75% invested in the company for 7,116 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,621 shares.

The stock decreased 2.34% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $176.72. About 5,207 shares traded. Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) has risen 35.05% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 14/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) stake by 1,443 shares to 10,086 valued at $2.77 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Dow Jones Intl Select (IDV) stake by 13,999 shares and now owns 50,324 shares. Wisdomtree Smallcap Dividend (DES) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Acuity Brands had 6 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, July 5 with “Market Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 4 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 7 by Robert W. Baird. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, September 12 report.