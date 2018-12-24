Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 26.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 48,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,436 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.41 million, down from 183,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $226.46. About 3 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 12.98% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 131.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 15,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,318 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $636,000, up from 11,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 10 shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MRO shares while 190 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 646.46 million shares or 1.73% less from 657.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Bridgewater Assocs LP reported 31,416 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). First Fincl In holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 2,350 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 320,882 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Korea reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 171,814 are owned by Trexquant Investment L P. Rodgers Brothers holds 15,626 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 70,927 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc owns 38,827 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gp owns 117,505 shares. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 24,553 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 66,428 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0.04% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Among 37 analysts covering Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Marathon Oil Corporation had 130 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MRO in report on Wednesday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 10 report. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 14 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 29. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 30 by Seaport Global. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Seaport Global on Wednesday, June 21 to “Sell”.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $5.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 3.66M shares to 633,578 shares, valued at $30.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) by 20,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,204 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 59,370 shares to 431,697 shares, valued at $40.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $2.13 million activity. Shares for $300,184 were bought by Dallas H James. Hakim Anat also sold $422,028 worth of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) shares. Michael Yount had sold 2,000 shares worth $506,319. Polen Michael Robert sold $770,550 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.49, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WCG shares while 117 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 12.50% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 5.60 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Fred Alger Management stated it has 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Highland Mgmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 3,301 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Com accumulated 237 shares. Asset Strategies, New York-based fund reported 2,415 shares. Partner Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1,973 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare Lc holds 30,000 shares or 3.43% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 13,002 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Lc stated it has 0.49% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 55,771 shares. Cypress Management Ltd (Wy) holds 0.1% or 295 shares in its portfolio. 14,098 are owned by Royal London Asset Limited.