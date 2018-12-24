Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 13,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 733,541 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.62 million, down from 747,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 41,765 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.11 million, up from 38,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93 million shares traded or 129.36% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 11/04/2018 – Anova Technologies Announces 150Mbps of Transport Between CME and Washington D.C; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moore Capital LP invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Girard Partners owns 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,057 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 3,111 shares. Court Place has 4,032 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Horizon Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,445 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment reported 2,814 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Co Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,500 shares. The New York-based Clinton Gru Incorporated has invested 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability reported 1.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Orca Investment Management holds 8,497 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Diamond Hill Capital invested in 9.13M shares. Trustco Financial Bank N Y holds 5,178 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 2.10 million are owned by Davenport Co Ltd Company. Advsr Cap Management Lc reported 227,843 shares stake.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $5.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 11,883 shares to 111,378 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 224,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiera Cap owns 2.39 million shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 26,125 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 1,332 shares. Alyeska Inv Group LP reported 0.68% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 102,200 shares or 0.53% of the stock. America First Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 105,994 shares or 5.7% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 10,666 are owned by Veritable Lp. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Citadel Advsr Lc reported 109,360 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,448 shares. Markel Corporation has invested 0.39% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Blackrock Inc accumulated 22.42M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Riverpark Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.34% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 26,700 were accumulated by Horseman Mngmt Limited.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5,200 shares to 2,567 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,868 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.