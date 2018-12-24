First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) is expected to pay $0.29 on Jan 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:FNLC) shareholders before Jan 9, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. First Bancorp Inc’s current price of $25.64 translates into 1.13% yield. First Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Jan 10, 2019 as record date. Dec 20, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 48,200 shares traded or 358.04% up from the average. The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) has declined 5.48% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.48% the S&P500. Some Historical FNLC News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK)

Healthcor Management Lp increased Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) stake by 23.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp acquired 590,362 shares as Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)’s stock declined 14.07%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 3.12 million shares with $38.71 million value, up from 2.53 million last quarter. Dynavax Technologies Corp now has $510.31M valuation. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 2.85M shares traded or 135.20% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 38.41% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP – COMBINATION THERAPY WAS WELL TOLERATED; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 23/04/2018 – Dynavax’s HEPLISAV-B® ACIP Recommendations Published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS 2 OF 12 PATIENTS SAW PARTIAL/STABLE RESPONSE; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.05, from 1.95 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold DVAX shares while 39 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 43.27 million shares or 9.53% less from 47.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Invest stated it has 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp has 49,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 138,719 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 11,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% or 110,807 shares. Citigroup reported 250,197 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 904,133 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 552,335 shares. First Light Asset Limited Com reported 546,265 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 41,681 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). D E Shaw And Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 148,018 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.05% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX).

More notable recent Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dynavax: Ignore The Silly Selloffs – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Proteostasis Delays Data, Akron Gets New CEO, Pfizer Halts Vaccine Trial – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus Shifts To Year-End Clinical Trial Results (Dec. 23-29) – Benzinga” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AstraZeneca’s AZD1419 flunks mid-stage asthma study – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dynavax Approaches The Critical Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $20,942 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $20,942 was made by CANO FRANCIS on Thursday, December 6.

Healthcor Management Lp decreased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 225,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $161.62M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) stake by 261,650 shares and now owns 735,930 shares. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was reduced too.

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First National Bank that provides a range of banking services and products to individual and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $278.38 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 12.51 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction in owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Investors sentiment is 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 2 investors sold The First Bancorp, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. only 2 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 3.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 3.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 4,192 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) or 82,829 shares. 732 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Management reported 0.01% in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 342 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 0% or 820 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0% or 126,402 shares. Portland Global Advsr Lc invested in 14,125 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 70,230 shares stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 683 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC). Citigroup owns 0% invested in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) for 2,807 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) or 33,751 shares.

More notable recent The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The First Bancorp Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Bancorp, Inc.: Looking Risky Heading Into Higher Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: (CORRECTION) First Bancorp (FNLC) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend; 4.1% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The First Bancorp Announces CFO Retirement Plan – Business Wire” published on December 21, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The First Bancorp Elects Mark Rosborough as Vice Chairman – Business Wire” with publication date: May 31, 2017.