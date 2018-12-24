First Community (FCCO) EPS Estimated At $0.37; Hrt Financial Has Lifted Bb&T (BBT) Stake By $1.19 Million

Hrt Financial Llc increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 423.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc acquired 24,805 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock declined 9.29%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 30,661 shares with $1.49M value, up from 5,856 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $32.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 9.20 million shares traded or 85.93% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT)

Analysts expect First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.37 EPS on January, 16.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 32.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. FCCO’s profit would be $2.82 million giving it 12.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, First Community Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 66,444 shares traded or 493.09% up from the average. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 6.03% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $145.96 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 16.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $198,453 activity. Shares for $67,800 were sold by PROCTOR DAVID K. SAWYER JOSEPH G sold $130,653 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.51, from 3.9 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 4 investors sold First Community Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 3.71 million shares or 49.76% less from 7.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 8,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 64,100 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 377 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 60,875 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Net Ltd has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 78,752 shares. Rbf Cap Lc has 70,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc), New York-based fund reported 846 shares. Elizabeth Park reported 307,257 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 11,028 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO).

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 116,644 shares to 6,488 valued at $281,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Inc stake by 13,735 shares and now owns 10,701 shares. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) was reduced too.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $2,533 activity. HENRY I. PATRICIA sold $30,245 worth of stock or 611 shares. QUBEIN NIDO R sold 2,825 shares worth $141,790. Graney Patrick C III bought 4,200 shares worth $199,747.

Among 2 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BB\u0026T had 3 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 20 by FBR Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Friday, July 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $58 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $57 target in Friday, October 19 report.

