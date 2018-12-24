Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) had an increase of 4.46% in short interest. CVA’s SI was 5.68 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.46% from 5.44 million shares previously. With 537,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)’s short sellers to cover CVA’s short positions. The SI to Covanta Holding Corporation’s float is 4.93%. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 2.70M shares traded or 242.08% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 4.03% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It has a 6.6 P/E ratio. The firm disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process.

Among 3 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Covanta Holding has $20 highest and $17 lowest target. $18’s average target is 31.58% above currents $13.68 stock price. Covanta Holding had 4 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) rating on Monday, July 30. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $19 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 30. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Covanta Holding, Zscaler, Avaya, Seattle Genetics, Viad, and Canada Goose â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on December 10, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Covanta and Green Investment Group to Break Ground on First UK Energy-from-Waste Project in Joint Development Pipeline – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Covanta: Anything But A Waste (Of Time) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Covanta – New Senior Notes Examined – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

