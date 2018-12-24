First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 10.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 9,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.08 million, down from 95,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 632 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.47 million, down from 7,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. $2.73M worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20. Ricks David A bought $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, September 24. 12,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $2.94 million.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, June 15 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Dougherty & Company with “Buy” on Monday, April 4. On Wednesday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 16 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity initiated Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Thursday, March 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 11 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, November 10.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $771.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 5,843 shares to 242,444 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,544 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Maryland-based Ithaka Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.89% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.52% stake. Tiger Eye Capital owns 92,240 shares or 4.53% of their US portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 6,324 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Inv Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,777 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.34% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 211,099 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Ltd Llc has invested 2.71% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 3,640 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 2.48% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4.07M shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd stated it has 2,879 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,812 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Pfizer, Adobe, Johnson & Johnson and IBM – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Is Like a Broken Record – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restoration Hardware, Penn National Gaming, American Eagle Outfitters, Costco Wholesale and Adobe highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Johnson & Johnson, Costco and Adobe – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, December 1. As per Wednesday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, September 27. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Monday, January 18 with “Positive”. On Friday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. Piper Jaffray maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, June 28 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $775 target in Friday, April 29 report. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $2250 target.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland And Com has invested 9.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartford accumulated 0.43% or 640 shares. Moreover, Dowling And Yahnke Limited Co has 2.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,770 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru has 7,529 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Lc invested in 286 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,416 were accumulated by Parsons Cap Inc Ri. Jfs Wealth Ltd Co reported 499 shares. 290 were reported by Sol Mngmt Co. Wendell David Assoc has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,893 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 1.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bellecapital Limited owns 5.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,127 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 2,028 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,217 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 21,074 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $451.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,824 shares to 177,155 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AWS signs on in Oracle’s JEDI suit – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon will charge sellers for safety violations – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/27/2018: LAIX,SALM,AMZN – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Launches Fifth Data Region in Europe – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.