Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 144.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc acquired 130,000 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)'s stock rose 10.67%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 220,000 shares with $74.90M value, up from 90,000 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $12.95B valuation. The stock decreased 6.48% or $19.84 during the last trading session, reaching $286.56. About 1.42 million shares traded or 99.15% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 29.65% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company increased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) stake by 35.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company acquired 8,320 shares as Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)'s stock declined 4.12%. The First Manhattan Company holds 32,079 shares with $1.29M value, up from 23,759 last quarter. Glaxosmithkline Plc now has $92.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 4.57 million shares traded or 34.18% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 8.15% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company decreased Western Union (NYSE:WU) stake by 20,416 shares to 321,822 valued at $6.13M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 40,937 shares and now owns 196,786 shares. Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. GlaxoSmithKline had 5 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was reinitiated by Jefferies. Argus Research maintained GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) rating on Monday, August 20. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $47 target.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Altaba Inc stake by 1.30 million shares to 1.70 million valued at $115.80M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 750,000 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 31 investors sold MELI shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 49 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.25 million shares or 0.10% more from 40.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.02% or 958 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs reported 15,261 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 0.05% or 4,210 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Boston Ltd Liability Corp has 962 shares. Newbrook Cap Advsr LP holds 2.63% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 105,004 shares. Janney Cap Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,533 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 1.62 million shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 80,567 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsrs Llc reported 7,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0.03% or 84,834 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Co Inc has 0.07% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 182,264 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp owns 595 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 0.01% or 770 shares. 570 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt.