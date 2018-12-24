Emerald Advisers Inc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 61.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Advisers Inc bought 369,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,622 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.84 million, up from 603,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 4.10 million shares traded or 556.30% up from the average. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 66.36% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 28.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 7,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,291 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54M, up from 27,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 77 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Among 10 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 32 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co initiated Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on Wednesday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”. The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 31 by Leerink Swann. The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 10. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Monday, August 10 report. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 27. On Friday, March 9 the stock rating was initiated by Chardan Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. FBR Capital maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) rating on Monday, September 17. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $13.5 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 1.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 8 investors sold DRNA shares while 16 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 21.90% more from 36.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 909,220 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Bailard accumulated 0.11% or 122,500 shares. Bvf Il owns 1.15M shares. Eam Ltd Llc reported 47,286 shares stake. Caxton holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 14,724 shares. 229,930 are held by Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt Inc. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Emerald Advisers Pa invested in 972,622 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Thompson Davis And holds 0.01% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) or 200 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 17,709 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 252,495 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 44,200 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 87,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $12.83 million activity. Weissman James B sold $40,268 worth of stock. Halak Brian K sold 335,000 shares worth $4.46 million.

Emerald Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2,505 shares to 8,205 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pq Group Holdings Inc by 63,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $743.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6,632 shares to 7,440 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 11,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,817 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated invested in 200 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 25 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc has 0.14% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 150 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.15% or 44,141 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.19% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 57.41 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.21% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Kemnay Advisory Services accumulated 29,899 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Dc holds 5,190 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.15% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.72M shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).