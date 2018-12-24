First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 6,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 348,737 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.62 million, down from 355,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 17.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 6,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,959 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12M, up from 39,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77M shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 21. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, April 7 to “Hold”. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52.0 target in Wednesday, December 6 report. As per Tuesday, December 12, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 11 by MoffettNathanson. The rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital on Monday, January 22 to “Buy”. Bernstein downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $55 target in Thursday, April 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 21 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55B for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 168 shares. Cue Group Incorporated accumulated 0.4% or 12,509 shares. Reik & Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,775 shares. Comerica Secs Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 34,690 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 105,015 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has 0.79% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 354,587 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn Inc stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Canandaigua Savings Bank Communications has 1.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 117,861 shares. Sanders Ltd Llc owns 4.11M shares. Lehman Resources stated it has 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rockland Trust invested 2.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 23,663 are owned by Profit Mngmt Ltd Co. 108,282 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Commerce.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 11,549 shares to 125,868 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI).

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained the shares of PLD in report on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, September 11. Robert W. Baird maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Wednesday, January 24 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America downgraded the shares of PLD in report on Friday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Wednesday, April 12. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 44,878 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 10,530 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. State Street owns 35.25 million shares. Capstone Advisors Lc owns 3,063 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 444 shares. Texas-based Westwood Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 329,669 shares. Payden Rygel reported 203,800 shares. 75 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership. Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 60,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 12,844 are owned by Victory Management. 69,508 are held by Scotia Cap. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 3.52 million shares.