First Quadrant LP increased Lowe S Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 260.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP acquired 87,622 shares as Lowe S Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 20.43%. The First Quadrant LP holds 121,232 shares with $13.92M value, up from 33,610 last quarter. Lowe S Cos Inc now has $70.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 300 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Spirit Realty Capital had 3 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of SRC in report on Thursday, November 15 to “Underperform” rating. Bank of America maintained Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) on Monday, September 10 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, December 6. See Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

15/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

10/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $8 New Target: $8.25 Maintain

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. It has a 30.45 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.59 million activity. Hughes Michael C. bought $99,995 worth of stock. Hsieh Jackson sold $1.69 million worth of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) on Wednesday, November 14.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.44 million shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 1.31% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 379.64 million shares or 0.65% less from 382.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions Corporation invested in 0% or 797 shares. Two Sigma Ltd accumulated 80,342 shares. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 641,893 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 1.45M shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 169,741 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,322 shares. Virtu Finance Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Schroder Inv Mngmt stated it has 56,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 47,849 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 29,622 shares. Cambridge Inv Inc stated it has 79,491 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) for 729,800 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 210,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) for 21,394 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 22 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 17 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Thursday, August 23 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by PiperJaffray. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was downgraded by Gordon Haskett. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Thursday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 23 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. Shares for $1.80M were sold by CROOM MARSHALL A on Tuesday, September 18. Shares for $880,200 were bought by ROGERS BRIAN C on Friday, November 23. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 273 shares worth $29,407.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.34% or 136,320 shares. First Finance In has 0.22% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 11,472 were accumulated by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Scotia Capital Incorporated invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.32% or 2.61 million shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Cap Lp has invested 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) Limited has 278,717 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Com L L C invested in 283,442 shares. Utd Fire Gp Inc stated it has 17,000 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pacific Global Investment Management has 0.68% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dillon And Associate accumulated 75,646 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 12,790 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.40M shares. Bollard Grp Llc reported 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Interstate Bancorp has 83,367 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio.

First Quadrant LP decreased Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH) stake by 22,928 shares to 1,685 valued at $83,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 54,532 shares and now owns 112,166 shares. Arthur J Gallagher Co (NYSE:AJG) was reduced too.