Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 113,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $97.92 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 5.01 million shares traded or 132.18% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) by 1.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 2,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 226,848 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.34M, up from 224,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Johnson&Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 26 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FISV’s profit will be $342.69M for 20.62 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.67% EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $87.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 8,141 shares to 13,331 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 70,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $19.56 million activity.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $4.41 million were sold by Sneed Michael E. On Friday, December 14 MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 748 shares. $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Duato Joaquin. $24.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Fasolo Peter. $1.08 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Friday, September 7. PRINCE CHARLES had bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731 on Friday, December 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,136 shares to 690,468 shares, valued at $78.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 923,350 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

