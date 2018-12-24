Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 31.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 2,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,564 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, up from 9,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 1.13 million shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 16.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 27,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,989 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.17 million, down from 165,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83 million shares traded or 50.46% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation has $110 highest and $4.45 lowest target. $82.36’s average target is 34.73% above currents $61.13 stock price. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 23. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, September 12. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 2. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, September 30. Jefferies maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Tuesday, June 20. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $59 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 4. Goldman Sachs downgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, January 19 to “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $538.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4,151 shares to 62,171 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 10,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Target, The Gap, Alliance Data, Foot Locker, The Travelers Companies, and Hecla Mining â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target: What To Do After The 20% Sell-Off? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks making the biggest move premarket: AMZN, WMT, M, TGT, GM, CPB & more – CNBC” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target’s Comps Outpace Walmart, Sell-Off Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2018.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,897 shares to 15,473 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold MLM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 62.57 million shares or 2.68% more from 60.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,650 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. Wafra has invested 0.3% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Gratia Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,832 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 3.67M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 68,695 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp holds 671,542 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Heritage Mngmt Corp has invested 1% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Eagle Investment Lc holds 440,878 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc invested in 262,579 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Company has 1.99M shares.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Martin Marietta: An Infrastructure Play On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Martin Marietta had 40 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, February 12. On Tuesday, October 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Monday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, October 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 25. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 17 to “Neutral”. Cleveland upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 3 report.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $649,918 activity. KORALESKI JOHN J bought 2,400 shares worth $499,332. ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR also bought $710,045 worth of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Monday, July 30.