Focused Investors Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $966,000; Cloud Peak Energy Has 0.9 Sentiment

Focused Investors Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 0.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Focused Investors Llc sold 7,000 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Focused Investors Llc holds 1.20 million shares with $165.71 million value, down from 1.21M last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 623 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Cloud Peak Energy Inc (CLD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.86, from 1.76 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 45 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 50 sold and trimmed holdings in Cloud Peak Energy Inc. The funds in our database now own: 55.67 million shares, down from 58.77 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Cloud Peak Energy Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 32 Increased: 34 New Position: 11.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. 3,643 shares were sold by Kapusta Ronald A, worth $536,638. Shares for $24.41 million were sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. The insider PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731. On Friday, November 23 Sneed Michael E sold $4.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 30,943 shares. $38.60M worth of stock was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. MULCAHY ANNE M had bought 748 shares worth $100,050.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paw Capital stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 236 shares. The Missouri-based Paradigm Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Etrade Capital Mngmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lynch & Associate In holds 4.45% or 95,497 shares. Wallace Cap Management owns 122,554 shares. Addenda stated it has 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Management Professionals holds 0.04% or 703 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity, New Jersey-based fund reported 31,190 shares. Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0.46% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,603 shares. Accuvest Global owns 7,691 shares. 983,132 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 69,565 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Avalon Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pioneer Tru Bancshares N A Or has invested 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, October 22. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $148 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 17.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cloud Peak Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arlo Technologies and Care.com Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cloud Peak Energy: Problems Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cloud Peak May Be A Good Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cloud Peak Energy -7% after wide Q2 miss, reduced coal shipment guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cloud Peak Energy: Sales Guidance Reaffirmed, Fears Appear Overblown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2018.

The stock increased 11.13% or $0.0531 during the last trading session, reaching $0.53. About 5.11 million shares traded or 530.99% up from the average. Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) has declined 83.06% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CLD News: 26/04/2018 – CLOUD PEAK ENERGY CEO COLIN MARSHALL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 29/03/2018 – CLOUD PEAK OUTLOOK POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – CLOUD PEAK ENERGY – GRANT DATE TARGET VALUE OF 2018 ANNUAL EQUITY AWARD TO EVPS UNDER LTIP WAS REDUCED FROM 200% TO 150% OF EVPS’ RESPECTIVE BASE SALARIES; 05/03/2018 – CLOUD PEAK ENERGY – GRANT DATE TARGET VALUE OF 2018 ANNUAL EQUITY AWARD TO CEO UNDER LTIP WAS REDUCED FROM 300% TO 200% OF CEO’S BASE SALARY; 26/04/2018 – CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY PLANS TO SHIP BETWEEN 52 AND 56 MLN TONS AS PART OF ITS DOMESTIC OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – CLOUD PEAK ‘OPTIMISTIC’ THAT U.S. COAL PLANT CLOSURES WILL SLOW; 26/04/2018 – Cloud Peak Energy Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $75M-$100M; 30/05/2018 – Cloud Peak Energy Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

First Trust Bank Ltd. holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Cloud Peak Energy Inc. for 635,100 shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 4.74 million shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.03% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Donald Smith & Co. Inc., a New York-based fund reported 440,859 shares.