Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) by 2.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,119 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.88 million, up from 177,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $86.78. About 4.23M shares traded or 153.30% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 10.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 10/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP APRIL PRELIM AUM $1.02 TRILLION; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE: TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END; 10/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC REPORTS 20.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 07/05/2018 – MESOSPHERE – $125 MLN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY T. ROWE PRICE AND KDT; 22/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HIRES CHRIS WU FOR AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES TEAM; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Madrigal Pharma; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Expects About 150 Positions Will Not Be Replaced; 25/04/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO CLOSE TAMPA OPS CENTER IN JUNE 2019

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 12.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 410,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.68 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.53 million, up from 3.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 3,047 shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 25/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch lntnl Annual Financial Report; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 5,400 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $124.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BABY) by 88,672 shares to 872,002 shares, valued at $31.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 103,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.