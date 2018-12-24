Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 154 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50 million, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 93.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 91,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,765 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $640,000, down from 98,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 22. The company was maintained on Monday, May 29 by Jefferies. On Friday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Underperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 2 by Argus Research. Cowen & Co maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, November 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, December 5. UBS maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Friday, October 23. UBS has “Buy” rating and $78 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, March 22. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, June 8 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Monday, October 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi holds 11,381 shares. Sadoff Invest Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,723 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Co, Colorado-based fund reported 99,089 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Com invested in 0.33% or 17,921 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc invested 3.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Trustmark Bank & Trust Department stated it has 59,946 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh reported 1.28M shares stake. Thompson Invest reported 63,967 shares. 17,940 were reported by Psagot Inv House Limited. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 18,905 shares. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 24,000 shares. M Inc reported 0.27% stake. Provise Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Grand Jean Management Incorporated stated it has 10,055 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $24.41 million activity. On Tuesday, December 11 GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 16,850 shares. The insider Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82M. SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 17. TILTON GLENN F also bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 27. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $5.40M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, December 12. $8.81 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were sold by Schumacher Laura J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,893 shares to 86,675 shares, valued at $19.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Mgmt accumulated 50,135 shares or 2.99% of the stock. Summit Finance Strategies Incorporated holds 0.31% or 338 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc accumulated 8,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank reported 670 shares. Amer Group Inc has 162,877 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 0.31% or 1,545 shares. Windsor Management Limited Company invested in 195 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 194 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Round Table Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Mngmt Corp holds 1,388 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 89,154 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Tompkins holds 0.7% or 1,708 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 149 shares. King Wealth reported 3.01% stake. Wealth Architects stated it has 1.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, December 7 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, August 4 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 14. As per Tuesday, January 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, December 15 the stock rating was initiated by M Partners with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 13. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $2100 target. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Barclays Capital.