Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp analyzed 16,200 shares as the company's stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $278.54M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96 million shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company's stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,545 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.25 million, up from 34,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 219 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,121 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.59% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 143,357 shares. Shell Asset reported 45,467 shares. Tikvah Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 66,791 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt has 57,455 shares. Texas-based Avalon Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Girard Prns Ltd holds 0.06% or 1,571 shares. Roundview Cap holds 0.32% or 5,705 shares. Tompkins, New York-based fund reported 71 shares. Veritable Lp owns 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 11,726 shares. Synovus owns 16,255 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.64% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 6,000 shares. Waddell & Reed reported 276,672 shares. 6,567 were reported by Everence Cap Management Inc.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Instinet on Tuesday, November 29. Berenberg initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 13 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 31. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 17 with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, February 16. Wells Fargo maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Thursday, January 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, April 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Wednesday, April 18 with “Market Perform” rating.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $4.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 135,174 shares to 5.45 million shares, valued at $190.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 69,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,600 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $6.12 earnings per share, up 7.75% or $0.44 from last year’s $5.68 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 6.54 P/E if the $6.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 11 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 3. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 26. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19000 target in Friday, May 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 6 by Drexel Hamilton. As per Tuesday, September 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 13 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blume Capital Mgmt invested 8.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company De holds 330,847 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board holds 1.24% or 786,306 shares in its portfolio. Lloyds Bk Gru Incorporated Public Limited Com owns 182 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 3.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 109,126 shares. Communications Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 33,914 shares. Mai Cap Management invested in 2.31% or 199,895 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A Associate has invested 1.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cipher Cap LP holds 2,928 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Exchange Inc reported 39,963 shares stake. Stellar Management Ltd Com reported 4,207 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 139,755 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank owns 150,959 shares. Vision Management Inc reported 96,018 shares or 5.86% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mgmt owns 121,446 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 9.