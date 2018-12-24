Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 6.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,888 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.39M, down from 162,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 150,654 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 27.50% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 64.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 312,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 792,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.31M, up from 480,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19M shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 5.51% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.27 per share. NICE’s profit will be $74.43 million for 21.88 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.55% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. NICE Systems has $132 highest and $63 lowest target. $93.41’s average target is -11.04% below currents $105 stock price. NICE Systems had 34 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, November 6 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NICE in report on Sunday, September 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Thursday, January 18. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Wednesday, August 26 to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Friday, February 12. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $68 target. JP Morgan reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 29 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 16 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Friday, August 10 with “Neutral” rating. Chardan Capital Markets maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Wednesday, January 11. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $76 target.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $10.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 54,131 shares to 357,170 shares, valued at $18.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc Common by 60,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Closed End Fund (TIP).

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom (VIAB) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Down 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “NICE and CoPaCC Study Reveals the Top Digital Evidence Management Challenges for UK Police Forces – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Amazonâ€™s Alexa Stole Christmas – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Aurora Cannabis Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cincinnati Fincl reported 419,270 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). New England Rech And Mgmt has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 49,055 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corp has 0.79% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 59,865 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cantillon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5.18M shares. Moreover, Blue Chip Partners has 0.22% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 1,289 were accumulated by Grp One Trading L P. Keybank National Association Oh holds 10,244 shares. 3,452 are owned by Farmers Tru. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.1% or 25,680 shares. Private Na reported 13,565 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.4% or 373,625 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices Appoints Anantha Chandrakasan to its Board – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, ADI: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Saudi banks decline on tax payments, Wall Street’s decline weighs on Gulf – Nasdaq” published on December 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Beats Q2 Earnings, Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $15.03 million activity. Shares for $950,400 were sold by ROCHE VINCENT on Monday, July 2. 18,650 shares were sold by Real Peter, worth $1.84M on Friday, August 31. $262,413 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by SEIF MARGARET K on Tuesday, September 4. $386,890 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by Cotter Martin. STATA RAY sold $2.01M worth of stock. SICCHITANO KENTON J had sold 7,210 shares worth $685,411 on Thursday, July 5.

Among 34 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Analog Devices had 156 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, May 29. As per Wednesday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ADI in report on Wednesday, October 14 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, August 31. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, May 31 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Monday, September 14 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 26 by Jefferies. On Thursday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 8 with “Buy”.